The Oregon Salmon Commission (OSC) and Oregon Albacore Commission (OAC), state commodity commissions dedicated to promoting the region’s fisheries, announced Ericka Carlson as their new administrator. Carlson will be stepping into long-time Executive Director Nancy Fitzpatrick’s role in July 2022 following a three-month transition period. Fitzpatrick retires in July after 33 years with the OSC and 16 with the OAC.
“Ericka will make an immediate contribution in the administrator role after nine years serving as our Commission’s public member representative,” said Rick Goche, chair of the Oregon Albacore Commission. “During Ericka’s tenure she has contributed to diverse projects such as a research study with OSU on the characteristics of fresh vs. frozen albacore, executing annual marketing plans, and promoting our scholarships to encourage the next generation of leaders among our fishing, processing and first purchaser families.”
Jeff Reeves, chair of the Oregon Salmon Commission agrees, adding, “The OSC will greatly benefit from Ericka’s experience and commitment to advancing the economic success of Oregon’s fishing industry and communities.”
As a lifelong Oregonian, Carlson believes strongly in supporting regional producers and is honored to be able to combine her background and passion to continue advancing the mission of the two commissions. Carlson began her service at the Oregon Albacore Commission in 2013, using her experience in the culinary arts, communications and nonprofit management to promote Oregon fisheries. She brings more than 20 years communications experience to the commissions, including seven years publishing Edible Portland magazine at the nonprofit Ecotrust. Carlson holds an MS, Food Systems & Society from Marylhurst University, an AOS from the Culinary Institute of America and a BA from Cornell University.
“I look forward to supporting the commissions in my new role and promoting these two Oregon fisheries as they position themselves for the future,” said Carlson. “I want to thank Nancy for her service to the commissions and for her mentorship over the years. Her leadership has been a guiding light and has set me up for success in this position.”
As administrator for the two commissions, Carlson will be responsible for the day-to-day management and operational issues, leading strategic organizational development, coordinating communications and continuing to build relationships with partner organizations statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.