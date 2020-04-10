Schools across the nation are closed because of COVID-19, leaving millions of students at home with their classes on hold.
The Delphian School in Oregon is offering free online classes for children and teens where they can learn anything from history and science, to programming and music. In the true Oregon pioneer spirit, Delphian’s inspiring teachers are providing FREE online classes each week to a growing number of students, including young children with their parents.
More than 60 classes have already been offered in the past three weeks and they are now available for viewing on YouTube. Thousands of children around the world have been attending these classes and expressions of gratitude are pouring in from parents, students and teachers about how fun and interactive these online webinar classes are.
Some of the unique lessons address areas students often find difficult. For example, one student did the lesson about word problems and wrote, “I liked the teacher, he was funny and made it easier to understand. I think it will be easier to break down word problems now in my algebra course.”
A parent wrote, “My son just finished Part 1 of the manners webinar and he said it was the best thing ever! He was so excited to tell me about it. Thank you so much for doing these free classes. He is really looking forward to tomorrow and doing Part 2. We want more!”
One teacher wrote, “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for working this out!!! It has enhanced our remote learning and our parents love it.”
Assistant Headmaster Mark Siegel noted, “This was the least we could do to help children through these challenging times. Our goal has always been to help more children become fully educated and this is one way we can help accomplish that. If there is one thing we have all learned, education can happen in many different ways.”
Information about current offerings can be found at the school’s website (www.delphian.org); the 30 to 45-minute classes include science, history, poetry, music, manners & etiquette, writing and much more.
About Delphian School
The Delphian School is a co-ed K–12 private day and boarding school located on a 720-acre campus in Sheridan, Oregon. The school offers a groundbreaking proficiency-based academic program that focuses on the practical application of the subjects being studied. The student community is diverse, with students attending from more than 17 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.