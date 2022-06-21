Grant
Business Oregon has awarded 36 seismic rehabilitation grants this week for an overall 2022 award total of $80,851,799 in the eighth round of funding from the Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program. These grants provide funding for improvements to make the buildings that communities depend on in the face of a seismic disaster stronger and safer.

The Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program is a competitive grant program from the state of Oregon that provides funding for the seismic rehabilitation of critical public buildings, particularly public schools and emergency services facilities. It is one of the infrastructure programs that Business Oregon administers to create livable and prosperous communities, in addition to the agency’s business development work.

Public K‐12 school districts, community colleges, and education service districts are eligible for this grant program. For emergency services facilities, the emphasis is on first responder buildings including hospital buildings with acute inpatient care facilities, fire stations, police stations, sheriff's offices, and 911 centers.

This year’s grants bring the award total to 299 schools and 133 emergency services buildings that have been awarded funding for improvements since the program’s first awards in 2009. The program was created by the Oregon Legislature in 2005 and transferred to Business Oregon in 2014.

The current round of projects awarded includes:

School Buildings // $59,423,322

Centennial SD – Powell Butte Elem $2,500,000

Clatskanie SD – Clatskanie Elem Gym $2,182,945

Creswell SD – Creswell HS Gym $2,499,455

Eagle Point SD – Eagle Point HS Gym $2,498,235

Falls City SD – Falls City HS Gym $2,495,060

Glendale SD – Glendale JH and HS Gym $2,499,915

Joseph SD – Joseph Charter School $2,475,806

Klamath County SD – Keno Elem $2,409,410

La Grande SD – La Grande HS Auditorium $2,498,220

Lincoln County SD – Yaquina View Elem $2,497,265

Medford SD – Jacksonville Elem $2,500,000

Monument SD – Monument HS Building $2,499,945

Mount Angel SD – Mt. Angel MS Gym $2,494,755

Ontario SD – Ontario HS Gym $2,492,630

Portland Public Schools – Benson HS Gym $2,500,000

Prairie City SD – Prairie City HS Classroom Bldg. $2,500,000

Redmond SD – John Tuck Elem Gym $2,499,440

Reedsport SD – Reedsport Charter School Classrooms $2,497,880

Riddle SD – Riddle HS Classrooms $2,465,470

Roseburg Public Schools – Eastwood Elem Multi-purpose Gym $2,497,895

Scio SD – Scio HS Classroom Wing $2,498,130

Sutherlin SD – Sutherlin MS Classrooms $2,493,395

Three Rivers SD – Evergreen Elem Gym & Cafeteria $2,499,455

Umatilla SD – Clara Brownell MS Gym & Classrooms $2,428,016

Emergency Services // $21,428,477

Cannon Beach Fire District – Main Fire Station $1,926,881

City of Coquille – Coquille Fire Station 1 $2,495,305

Crook County Fire & Rescue – Main Fire Station $2,497,449

Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire District – Peoria Fire Station $1,894,420

Lookingglass Rural Fire Protection Dist. – Lookingglass Station $2,492,350

City of Milwaukie – Public Safety Building $1,233,817

North Bay Rural Fire Protection Dist. – Fire Station 1 $859,753

City of Seaside – Seaside Main Fire Station $1,707,595

City of Seaside – Seaside Police Station $1,627,897

Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance Dist. – Statin 22 (Foster Station) $596,620

Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District – Station 5 $2,330,610

Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection District – Wolf Creek Station $1,765,780

More information on the program and its eligibility is available on Business Oregon’s website.

