Business Oregon has awarded 36 seismic rehabilitation grants this week for an overall 2022 award total of $80,851,799 in the eighth round of funding from the Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program. These grants provide funding for improvements to make the buildings that communities depend on in the face of a seismic disaster stronger and safer.
The Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program is a competitive grant program from the state of Oregon that provides funding for the seismic rehabilitation of critical public buildings, particularly public schools and emergency services facilities. It is one of the infrastructure programs that Business Oregon administers to create livable and prosperous communities, in addition to the agency’s business development work.
Public K‐12 school districts, community colleges, and education service districts are eligible for this grant program. For emergency services facilities, the emphasis is on first responder buildings including hospital buildings with acute inpatient care facilities, fire stations, police stations, sheriff's offices, and 911 centers.
This year’s grants bring the award total to 299 schools and 133 emergency services buildings that have been awarded funding for improvements since the program’s first awards in 2009. The program was created by the Oregon Legislature in 2005 and transferred to Business Oregon in 2014.
The current round of projects awarded includes:
School Buildings // $59,423,322
Centennial SD – Powell Butte Elem $2,500,000
Clatskanie SD – Clatskanie Elem Gym $2,182,945
Creswell SD – Creswell HS Gym $2,499,455
Eagle Point SD – Eagle Point HS Gym $2,498,235
Falls City SD – Falls City HS Gym $2,495,060
Glendale SD – Glendale JH and HS Gym $2,499,915
Joseph SD – Joseph Charter School $2,475,806
Klamath County SD – Keno Elem $2,409,410
La Grande SD – La Grande HS Auditorium $2,498,220
Lincoln County SD – Yaquina View Elem $2,497,265
Medford SD – Jacksonville Elem $2,500,000
Monument SD – Monument HS Building $2,499,945
Mount Angel SD – Mt. Angel MS Gym $2,494,755
Ontario SD – Ontario HS Gym $2,492,630
Portland Public Schools – Benson HS Gym $2,500,000
Prairie City SD – Prairie City HS Classroom Bldg. $2,500,000
Redmond SD – John Tuck Elem Gym $2,499,440
Reedsport SD – Reedsport Charter School Classrooms $2,497,880
Riddle SD – Riddle HS Classrooms $2,465,470
Roseburg Public Schools – Eastwood Elem Multi-purpose Gym $2,497,895
Scio SD – Scio HS Classroom Wing $2,498,130
Sutherlin SD – Sutherlin MS Classrooms $2,493,395
Three Rivers SD – Evergreen Elem Gym & Cafeteria $2,499,455
Umatilla SD – Clara Brownell MS Gym & Classrooms $2,428,016
Emergency Services // $21,428,477
Cannon Beach Fire District – Main Fire Station $1,926,881
City of Coquille – Coquille Fire Station 1 $2,495,305
Crook County Fire & Rescue – Main Fire Station $2,497,449
Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire District – Peoria Fire Station $1,894,420
Lookingglass Rural Fire Protection Dist. – Lookingglass Station $2,492,350
City of Milwaukie – Public Safety Building $1,233,817
North Bay Rural Fire Protection Dist. – Fire Station 1 $859,753
City of Seaside – Seaside Main Fire Station $1,707,595
City of Seaside – Seaside Police Station $1,627,897
Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance Dist. – Statin 22 (Foster Station) $596,620
Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District – Station 5 $2,330,610
Wolf Creek Rural Fire Protection District – Wolf Creek Station $1,765,780
More information on the program and its eligibility is available on Business Oregon’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.