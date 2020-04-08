In light of the necessity to continue social distancing measures during the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, particularly her 'Stay Home, Save Lives' order, Governor Kate Brown today announced she is extending Oregon’s physical closures for the K-12 and post-secondary education systems through the end of the current academic term and school year.
"My top priority will always be the health and safety of Oregonians," Brown said. "The best thing we can do is to give everyone certainty and close in school learning for the remainder of the year."
Brown directed school districts, community colleges, and universities to complete the final weeks of the regular academic year by continuing distance learning and support to students.
Brown also said all seniors who were on track to graduate when schools closed in mid-March, including having passing grades at that point in any course required for graduation, will receive passing grades and earn diplomas.
Recognizing that physical closures of schools under unprecedented circumstances impact Oregon’s high school seniors in particular, the Oregon Department of Education today released new guidance for pathways for seniors to graduate.
Graduation Pathways
COVID-19 won’t stop Oregon’s high school seniors.
That was the message the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) delivered today as it released Graduation Pathways 2020, the official guidance detailing how Oregon’s high school seniors can earn their final set of high school credits and graduate on-time.
“COVID-19 won’t knock Oregon’s students off their path to graduation,” Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill said. “This guidance assures our students’ hard earned futures even during this global challenge.”
Oregon’s Graduation Pathways 2020 is the result of collaboration with educators, administrators, culturally specific community-based organizations, and the education community. This guidance recognizes that this closure is impacting less than 2 percent of our seniors’ time spent learning from kindergarten to grade 12. It is important that we honor the dedication and accomplishments of the class of 2020.
Key components of the guidance:
- Maintains Oregon’s rigorous credit requirements while providing a clear path to graduation for seniors who were on-track to graduate prior to the statewide school closure.
- Ensures that schools focus their resources to first support students who need to complete additional credits to graduate and then prepare all graduates for their next steps in life.
- Suspends Essential Skills and Personalized Learning Requirements.
“The Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance celebrates the nearly 13 years of work and accomplishment by these graduating seniors and empowers students to move on to the next step in their life,” said Oregon PTA President Kriste Dille.
“We have to remember that we have a global pandemic occurring and we must be dedicated to doing what’s right for each student and their families,” said Gresham-Barlow School District Superintendent Dr. A. Katrise Perera. “I believe we, as education leaders, have a moral obligation to keep students' futures whole and their graduation pathways clear. This statewide approach to graduation is our best option.”
“The new guidance gives districts the information we need and puts the right focus on supporting each and every senior and honoring their work over their 13 years of study," said Cascade School District Superintendent Darin Drill.
Oregon’s seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University issued this statement in response to the guidance.
“The Oregon public universities are committed to ensuring that incoming freshman students who intend to enroll at our institutions are considered fairly in light of the educational interruption they have endured in their final year of high school. No student admitted to our institutions for fall 2020 will have their admission rescinded due to changes in grading policy or the inability to complete their coursework, as long as they graduate high school. Students who apply to our institutions are still subject to a review process that focuses on their ability to succeed in college, but the Oregon public universities recognize that some situations are beyond their control. We look forward to supporting students and high schools through this challenging time, both now and with future high school graduating classes impacted by the pandemic.”
Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance can be found on the ODE website within the Distance Learning for All guidance document, section four.
Lincoln County School District Comments on Graduation
On April 6, Lincoln County School District (LCSD) reinstituted credit issuing classes for Seniors recovering missing credits needed for their diploma, dual credit college courses, and Early College courses in partnership with Oregon Coast Community College.
Under the guidance of Oregon Department of Education (ODE), beginning April 13, all remaining high school credit issuing courses for all students will resume in digital, project based, packet based or individualized formats. Many of LCSD's educators have already been reaching out to students to put steps in place for these credit earning courses to resume.
"To say that the last few months of high school for the Class of 2020 has been anything but normal is an understatement," Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray said. "It has been met with changing deadlines, uncertain requirements, anticipation of announcements, and for many, a sense of loss. The Class of 2020 has gone from daily classroom learning, to an extended Spring Break, to Supplemental Educational Learning Opportunities, to Distance Learning For All - in less than one month.
"The students, staff, families and friends of our Seniors have been patient, and we appreciate all of you for your grace through this time of uncertainty."
Today, ODE announced the 2020 Oregon Diploma Requirements. The standard 24-credit diploma remains to honor the last 12 years and 7 months of learning for seniors. For all Oregon seniors passing necessary courses to meet 2020 graduation requirements as of March 13, graduation requirements have now been met and LCSD courses in progress will be awarded a “P” for their final semester grade. The statewide grading scale of “P” (Pass) and “W” (Withdrawal) will be used for all Seniors for their 2nd semester of coursework.
Neither a “P” or an “W” will impact G.P.A. Those still needing to increase their grade to passing or are recovering credits towards their diploma will be contacted by their school counselor and teachers to develop an individualized plan to meet those requirements.
"It is our intention that ALL students in LCSD who planned to graduate in 2020 will meet the requirements," Gray said. "In addition, the Oregon Essential Skills and Personalized Education Plan requirements have been suspended for the 2020 Oregon Diploma. Those who are not on track, still have until August 31 to meet Oregon 2020 graduation requirements. Those who were on-track for an LCSD Honors Diploma, Honor Cords, or the recognition of other building level accomplishments will still be honored."
Gray said that they will continue to work with graduating seniors as they prepare for the next stage in life. Schools will continue to stay connected with seniors to support post-secondary goals and help complete items such as the FAFSA, college and career applications, scholarships, letters of recommendation, etc.
"We also have every intention to celebrate a formal graduation with as many of you as possible when restrictions are lifted and we can gather again," Gray said. "For those who may be moving on to your post-secondary plans before that can happen, we will work creatively to have you still be a part of our celebration. Although small events may take place along the way, we will work with school and parent groups to celebrate you in the way your hard work and accomplishments deserve."
For the next few days, teachers, counselors, registrars, and administrators will work through building procedures to support next steps for seniors who have now completed all graduation requirements and make plans to support those still on their path across the finish line. By April 30, each student and family will be notified of their graduation status and plan.
"Be Well Class of 2020! We are proud of you for what you have accomplished today and can’t wait to celebrate your class, your families, and friends in the future," Gray said. "We will be sure to make it a celebration that is worth the wait!"
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.