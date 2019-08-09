U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley recently announced a $26,205 federal grant awarded to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for its program to improve environmental conditions for whales off the Oregon Coast by reducing the risk of whales entangled in fishing gear.
“Oregon has a proud history of conservation, and fishing is the lifeblood of our coastal communities economies,” Wyden said. “This important investment is a win-win on both fronts, protecting threatened whales and ensuring Oregon’s fisheries continue to thrive.”
Two years ago, Oregon Sea Grant convened a multi-stakeholder working group at the request of Oregon fishermen to reduce the risk of whale entanglements in Dungeness crab and other fixed gear in Oregon and along the entire West Coast.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant will continue these efforts by gathering valuable spatial data on both whale migration and fishing patterns to minimize interactions between the two, information that can be used by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to guide future management decisions to protect threatened whales and ensure the continued stability of Oregon’s coastal fishing industries.
“Oregon’s breathtaking coast makes countless contributions to the spirit our state and the vitality of our local economies,” Merkley said. “This funding is critical to maintaining the health of our waters, while ensuring that Oregon’s fishing industry can support families in coastal communities for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.