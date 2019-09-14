The Oregon State Sheriffs Association (OSSA) has partnered with TGF Productions to produce a public service announcement highlighting the importance of school bus safety.
“We are proud to help promote school bus safety,” said Sheriff Craig Roberts, President of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association. “We know many kids ride the bus every day to and from school and we want to make sure they stay safe.”
Oregon elementary school students participated in the public service announcement along with Sheriff’s from across the state. The School Bus Safety PSA will air in television markets throughout Oregon.
The PSA reminds drivers to stop when the red lights are flashing to allow for kids to safely cross the street. While school buses remain one of the safest way for kids to get to school, accidents can happen.
Making sure that other drivers obey the traffic rules is essential for student safety.
The SafeOregon Public Service Announcement can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUMGz4AJmc0&feature=youtu.be
