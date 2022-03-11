An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Steven Michael Kyllonen, died the morning of March 7. Kyllonen was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
Kyllonen entered DOC custody on Sept. 28, 2010, from Lincoln County with an earliest release date of June 27, 2028. Kyllonen was 59 years old. Next of kin has been notified.
DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 12,000 individuals who are incarcerated in 12 institutions across the state. While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.
OSP is a multi-custody prison located in Salem that houses over 2,000 adults in custody. OSP is surrounded by a 25-foot-high wall with 10 towers. The facility has multiple special housing units including disciplinary segregation, behavioral health, intermediate care housing, and an infirmary (with hospice) with 24-hour nursing care. OSP participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises including the furniture factory, laundry, metal shop, and contact center. It provides a range of correctional programs and services including education, work-based education, work crews, and pre-release services. OSP was established in 1866 and, until 1959, was Oregon’s only prison.
