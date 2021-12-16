Oregon State Police troopers responded to assist Grand Ronde Tribal Police with a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Dec. 15, of a black Honda Civic eastbound on Hwy 18. The suspect was involved in a Theft and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle in Lincoln City.
As Grand Ronde Police pursued the vehicle, the suspect attempted to run multiple officers off the road and drove into oncoming traffic. This reckless driving behavior ultimately caused Grand Ronde Tribal Police to terminate the pursuit.
Oregon State Police Troopers, who had been staged at milepost 34 to assist with the pursuit, observed the suspect traveling at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle then veered into the westbound lane in order to pass a vehicle and collided head-on with a silver Honda Civic.
Immediately following the crash, the suspect driver, identified later as William Hall (29) of Salem, fled on foot. Troopers pursued Hall who ran north towards Hwy 18B where Hall stopped a white SUV and attempted to enter the vehicle but was unable to do so. The foot pursuit continued, and Troopers were able to take Hall into custody without further incident a short distance further.
Hall is facing multiple criminal charges including Assault III, Driving While Suspended-Felony, Felony Hit and Run, Attempt to Elude-Felony, Theft II, Theft III, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. Additional charges may be pending.
Oregon State Police investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash and the driver of the vehicle Hall attempted to enter on Hwy 18B. If you have information, please contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or*OSP (*677). Reference Case #SP21-347776
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.