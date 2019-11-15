Visitors are invited to enjoy a free day at the Oregon Zoo on Saturday, Nov. 16.
“Periodically, the zoo hosts a free day as a thank you to the community,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “This is a great time of year to see the animals. We have a full day of activities scheduled, and we hope everyone who comes through the gates on Saturday is inspired to help create a better future for wildlife.”
Zoo hours Saturday are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities taking place include the following:
9:45 a.m. – mountain goat feeding
10:45 a.m. – Species Conservation Lab talk in Nature Exploration Station
11:30 a.m. – condor talk
11:30 a.m. – chimpanzee talk
12:30 p.m. – Asian elephant talk
1 p.m. – reptile talk at Family Farm
1:30 p.m. – river otter talk
2 p.m. – giraffe talk
2:15 p.m. – sea otter talk
2:15 p.m. – penguin talk
3 p.m. – bat talk
“Community free days are typically busy ones for the zoo,” Dr. Moore said. “One tip for making your visit more enjoyable is to ride MAX to the zoo. You avoid traffic, don’t have to worry about parking — and the Washington Park stop lets you off just steps from the zoo entrance.”
For more information on getting to the zoo, visit Explore Washington Park. For TriMet fare and route information, call 503-238-RIDE (7433), or visit trimet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.