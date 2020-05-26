Jackpocket, the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced recently its launch in Oregon.
Oregonians can now use Jackpocket’s mobile app to place ticket orders for well-known jackpot games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick 4 and Oregon’s Megabucks from the comfort of home.
The app offers a fun and easy way to play the lottery without needing to visit a convenience store or even leave the house. Oregonians can now enjoy the thrill of playing the lottery from home, while benefiting state lottery funds.
The player simply creates an account in the Jackpocket app, enters payment information, and selects their game and numbers. Jackpocket then purchases the ticket on the player’s behalf and uploads an image of the ticket into the app. Tickets cannot be lost, and winnings under $600 are credited automatically to the player’s account. Jackpocket players have won more than $9 million since the company began rolling out the app state by state in 2015.
Oregonians can also access these features:
• Jackpocket Pools: Create private lottery pools with friends, coworkers and family or join the Public Pool with thousands of other players across the areas in which Jackpocket operates (Colorado, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Texas and Washington, D.C.).
• Autoplay: Set “Autoplays” for the lottery games of their choice to automatically enter drawings.
• Responsible Gaming: Leverage consumer protections like daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion and in-app access to problem gaming resources to ensure responsible play.
“We’re excited to offer Oregon’s first-ever mobile app for the lottery,” Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan said in a press release. “By making playing the lottery more fun and convenient for new and long-time players alike, we can expand the reach of the Oregon State Lottery and support the critical statewide programs it benefits.”
The app is now available for download on iOS or Android. For more information, visit jackpocket.com.
