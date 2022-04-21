Oregonians have partnered with the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) to raise more than $125,508 in donated bottles and cans over the last three weeks to support Ukrainians in crisis through Oregon’s Bottle Bill.
A total of $75,508 came from residents donating OR 10-cent bottles and cans, and the rest was matched by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC). The funds will go to Mercy Corps’ relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine.
“We have been humbled by the overwhelming response from Oregonians,” said Eric Chambers, director of external relations for OBRC. “Oregon’s Bottle Bill is a powerful tool, and thousands of Oregonians just proved that bottles and cans can help ease the suffering of their distant neighbors in Ukraine.”
The fundraiser ran from March 21 to April 10, during which OBRC, operator of the BottleDrop network, invited Oregonians to drop off OR 10-cent redeemable bottles and cans and donate the value to Mercy Corps’ Ukraine Fund. BottleDrop account holders also had the option to make donations directly to Mercy Corps from their BottleDrop accounts. OBRC matched the donations one-to-one from its emergency fund, initially offering a match of up to $25,000, but doubling it when they saw the outpouring of generosity from Oregonians. At final tally, between customer donations and OBRC’s emergency fund match, over $125,000 went to Mercy Corps’ humanitarian support for Ukrainian refugees.
Over four million people have already fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, leaving their homes, possessions and livelihoods behind, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The United Nations estimates that 10 million Ukrainians – a quarter of their population – could be displaced both inside and outside of the country.
About OBRC
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system. Headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., OBRC is a statewide not-for-profit cooperative formed by the beverage industry. OBRC helps keep Oregon beautiful by providing outstanding services to partners, distributors, retailers and the public for the recovery, reuse and recycling of beverage containers. Through OBRC’s BottleDrop Redemption Centers and container pickup service for more than 2,500 retail partners, the co-op recycles around two billion beverage containers annually, protecting the Oregon we love, supporting the causes we cherish and inspiring innovation beyond our borders – all without a single penny of state funding. To learn more, visit BottleDropCenters.com or OBRC.com.
