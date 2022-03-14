The Oregon Employment Department reports the state's civilian workforce grew to 2,178,028 in January, compared to 2,109,200 in January 2021.
There were 2,076,110 people employed in January compared to 1,061,585 at work in January 2021.
The state's jobless rate in January was 4.3%, with 101,918 unemployed. The rate edging up from 4.2% in December. Oregon’s unemployment rate has been close to 4.3% between September 2021 and January 2022.
Job gains and losses
In January, Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment rose by 5,700 jobs, following a revised gain of 6,600 jobs in December. Throughout 2021, monthly job gains averaged 8,500.
In January, gains were largest in leisure and hospitality (+2,200 jobs), government (+1,500), financial activities (+1,200), and professional and business services (+1,200). Only one major industry—retail trade (-800 jobs)—had a substantial job loss in January.
Leisure and hospitality added 2,200 jobs in January, following a gain of 1,400 in December. Despite these gains, leisure and hospitality still accounts for a large share of the jobs Oregon still has not recovered since early 2020, with 17,500 jobs left to recover to reach the prior peak month of February 2020. The industry has regained 84% of jobs lost early in the pandemic.
Government gained ground in January by adding 1,500 jobs but is still down considerably from two years ago. Local government education added jobs over the past year but is still feeling the effects of the pandemic. It employed 127,000 in January, which was 11,400 jobs below the 138,400 it employed in January 2020.
The rest of local government slowly recovered last year and is close to pre-pandemic highs—employing 93,500 in January, only 2,100 jobs below its January 2020 total. Federal government, at 26,800 jobs in January, is only 700 jobs below its level two years prior, while state government added 1,500 jobs during that time, with 42,100 jobs total in January 2022.
Manufacturing grew rapidly recently, with 5,400 jobs added during September 2021 through January 2022. Gains were pronounced in nondurable goods manufacturing, which added 3,500 jobs during that time.
Health care and social assistance experienced steady job losses in recent months in most of its component sectors. Ambulatory health care services, at 92,300 jobs in January, cut 800 jobs in January, and shed 2,400 jobs since its recent high in July 2021. Nursing and residential care facilities cut 600 jobs in January and is down 5,300 jobs since its high of 53,500 in February 2020. Social assistance has yet to recover fully from the pandemic recession. It employed 64,600 in January, a drop of 400 for the month and still well below its recent peak of 69,800 in March 2020.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.0% in January and 3.9% in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.