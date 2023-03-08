As Oregon take steps to meet the challenge of homelessness, a new leadership council is in place and is scheduled to conduct its first meeting March 10.
The Council is scheduled to provide a recommended framework for their action plan by April 1. Former Lincoln City Mayor and now State Senator Dick Anderson is one of the council members.
Background
On her first full day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek signed an executive order that set an ambitious housing production goal of 36,000 homes per year and established a council of leaders charged with developing an action plan to meet the new construction targets.
Kotek announced her appointments to the Housing Production Advisory Council (HPAC) March 6.
“I know too many Oregonians are struggling to find stable housing or on the verge of losing it,” Kotek said. “Employers, particularly in rural and suburban areas, are struggling to hire and keep staff because there is nowhere for them to live or they are commuting from hours away. This is not sustainable. We must build more housing.”
The HPAC will bring robust experience in a broad set of disciplines and represent Oregon’s diverse demographics and geography, according to Kotek.
“We had an incredible list of qualified Oregonians interested in serving on the Council, which reflects not only a shared concern about our housing crisis, but more importantly, the dedication to solve it,” Kotek said. “I am grateful for their willingness to serve and look forward to their recommendations.”
The order established an annual housing production goal of 36,000 additional housing units at all levels of affordability across the state to address Oregon’s current housing shortage and keep pace with projected population growth.
That’s an ambitious target, according to Kotek – about an 80 percent increase over current construction trends – and would set Oregon on a path to build 360,000 additional homes over the next decade. This goal was accompanied by the establishment of the HPAC to help get the job done.
The members include a range of housing leaders, local government representatives, bipartisan legislators, a Tribal member, and relevant state agency directors:
Gubernatorial Appointments:
Co-chair J.D. Tovey - rural Oregon and an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation - land use, building codes and housing development
Co-chair Damien Hall - Metro- land use, and affordable and market housing development
Daniel Bunn - Southern Oregon - land use and financing market housing
Thomas Cody - Metro area - affordable and market housing development
Deborah Flagan - Central Oregon - market housing development and construction
Ernesto Fonseca - Metro area - affordable and market housing development and financing affordable housing
Elissa Gertler - Oregon Coast - land use and financing affordable housing
Riley Hill - rural Oregon - land use and market housing development
Natalie Janney - Willamette Valley area - land use, market housing development
Robert Justus - Metro area - affordable and market housing development
Joel Madsen - Columbia Gorge - affordable housing development and financing
Ivory Mathews - Metro area - affordable housing development and financing
Erica Mills - Southern Oregon - financing affordable and market housing
Eric Olsen - Willamette Valley area - construction, market housing development
Gauri Rajbaidya - Metro area - affordable and market housing development
Karen Rockwell - Oregon Coast - affordable and market housing development
Margaret Van Vliet - Metro area - financing market and affordable housing, and affordable housing development
Justin Wood - Metro - construction and market housing development
Legislative appointments and agency members:
Senator Dick Anderson (R - Lincoln City)
Senator Kayse Jama (D - Portland)
Representative Jeff Helfrich (R - Hood River)
Representative Maxine Dexter (D - Portland)
Andrea Bell, Oregon Housing and Community Services Director
Brenda Bateman, Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development Director
