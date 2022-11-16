Oregon’s unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in October from 3.8% in September and was above the recent low of 3.5% reached in May, June and July.

The Oregon Employment Department reports shows October as the first month Oregon’s unemployment rate was above 4% since January, when the rate was 4.2%. The U.S. unemployment rate rose from 3.5% in September to 3.7% in October.

Oregon Jobless Report

Oregon's leisure and hospitality sector gain 800 jobs in October.
