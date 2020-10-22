On October 15, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a subject making threats against public employees and buildings.
Sources indicated Otis resident Daniel Scott Kessler, 44, was in possession of firearms and was preparing to harm specific law enforcement officers and the Lincoln County Courthouse. A prior court order prohibited Kessler from lawfully possessing firearms.
Detectives from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation with assistance from the Lincoln City Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and Oregon State Police. It became apparent over the course of the investigation that Kessler’s threats were credible, and he had the means to follow through with his plans.
Investigators applied for a search warrant for Kessler’s Otis residence, which was executed on October 20. Kessler was in possession of several firearms when he was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant. Despite the allegations of threats to law enforcement, no use of force was required to take Kessler into custody.
Kessler is charged with two counts of Furnishing a Firearm Used in a Felony, four counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and three counts of Unlawful Possession of Firearms. Kessler also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for unrelated crimes. Kessler was arraigned on the charges in court on October 20.
After a brief hearing, Judge Branford denied bail and Kessler is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail without the possibility of release.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and its partner agencies. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Abigail Dorsey with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 265-0777.
