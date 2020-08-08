On August 5, 2020, at approximately 6:10pm, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5900 block of Salmon River Highway, Otis, Oregon for a disturbance possibly involving a firearm. The complainant reported hearing a gunshot from across the creek followed by a female yelling, “No… No.. No.” Responding deputies determined the disturbance actually occurred at a residence on N. Holiday Lane in Otis.
Deputy McCave contacted the 83 year old victim who reported he had been in a physical altercation with his 27 year old grandson, Quentin Kayleb Zeller-Nelson, of Otis. The victim reported Mr. Zeller-Nelson had come to his residence and demanded money and keys to his car. The victim refused to give his keys to Mr. Zeller-Nelson which resulted in the physical altercation between the two men. At one point during the incident, Mr. Zeller-Nelson reportedly got on top of the victim and began strangling him by grabbing his neck. The victim’s wife was able to pull Mr. Zeller-Nelson off.
The victim reportedly got up but was taken to the ground again by Mr. Zeller-Nelson. The victim, with the assistance of his wife, was able to get Mr. Zeller-Nelson off him a second time. Mr. Zeller-Nelson began approaching the victim a third time. While still on the ground, the victim drew a small pistol and discharged it in the direction of Mr. Zeller-Nelson. After the victim fired his pistol, Mr. Zeller-Nelson retreated and went inside the residence. It was determined Mr. Zeller-Nelson was not struck by the gunshot.
Following the investigation, Mr. Zeller-Nelson was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the charges of Harassment, Menacing and Strangulation with a total bail set at $40,000.00.
