On May 20, at approximately 7 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team conducted a search warrant on a residence in the North Deerlane Drive area of Otis.
The search revealed stolen property, including firearms, that had been taken during burglaries in the north Lincoln County area over the past several months. Controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and a large amount of US currency were found at the residence in addition to the stolen property.
The suspect, James D. Golden, 75, of Otis, was not present at the residence during the initial execution of the warrant. Golden was spotted by deputies driving past the residence a short time later.
Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Golden’s vehicle and took him into custody without incident. A search of Golden’s person and vehicle yielded an additional large sum of US currency, approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 10 grams of heroin and packaging materials.
Golden was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on charges of Possession, Manufacture and Delivery of Heroin; Possession, Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Theft in the First Degree (by Receiving).
His bail was set at $1,100,000.
A second subject, Richard A. Kraus, 51, of Otis, was contacted at the residence. Kraus was issued citations in lieu of custody on two outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants from Clackamas County. A third subject was detained and later released without charges.
The Lincoln City Police Department and Newport Police Department assisted in this event.
