For the past 10 months, every afternoon, seven days a week, the non-profit Cascade Relief Team (CRT) housed at the Salmon River Grange Distribution Center is open to provide fire victims with essential personal and household items.
Manager Mary Gamizzi said there were more than 300 families in the county affected by the Echo Mountain fire and their needs are ongoing and significant.
“You can’t leave these people unhelped,” Gamizzi said.
The majority of items in the Grange are donations, but they do get some cash, and they buy cleaning supplies, paper products and personal care items at the Dollar Store. They have lotions and soaps donated by Touch of Mink and handmade quilts. They also do a free raffle each month with big items like this month, they have a garage door opener or Pampered Chef items.
Gamizzi is a fire victim herself. She used to work in retail and has carefully arranged and organized the donations. They have everything from dishes to socks to books to small appliances, as well as sleeping bags and tents. They have dog and cat food, and get deliveries from the non-profit FIDO pet food bank.
They will not turn anyone away, even if they aren’t from the immediate area. She helped a young man who lost everything in Lyons. He said he was unable to get any assistance because he was renting a room and the homeowners didn’t have insurance that covered renters and if he made any kind of claim, it would conflict with their claim.
“There’s people here who relate to him,” Gamizzi said.
He was there with his cousin and able to get some desperately needed items.
“I put a smile on a face, and that makes me feel good,” Gamizzi said.
“No, you put a smile on my heart,” he said.
Gamizzi also collects spare change to purchase items.
“A hundred dollars in the Dollar Store can help 100 people,” she said.
Ty Brost of Otis is an employee of CRT and is there Monday through Friday. She assists fire victims in obtaining an “Otis Strong card” or proof of address and verification that they are a fire victim. She can also help with a referral to Coastal Phoenix Rising.
As reported in The News Guard in the March 2, 2021 edition, Northwest Coastal Housing (NWCH) in Lincoln City is a Project Turnkey grant awardee, slated to receive $3.348 million in state funds to purchase a 42-room hotel along Highway 101 in Lincoln City, Oregon. Priority will be given to community members displaced by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
Cynthia Skriver, with Equus Workforce Solutions, is there Tuesdays and Thursdays to help with work clothes, resumes, a job, and she gives out gas cards on Fridays.
Volunteers include Mary Smith, Otis Resident and fire survivor, who now has a new house on her property. She volunteers both at the grange and the library. Amy Brown, Otis Resident, and fire survivor has been a volunteer in the kitchen for the past few months. She initially went in to get help for her parents.
“They asked me what I needed, not just what my family needed,” she said. “No one ever asked me what I needed as an individual in all the stress, but they did.”
She said she was sure they didn’t have it, but they did in fact have the eye drops she so desperately needed.
“I can’t help but want to help,” she said.
They have three to six volunteers a day, although sometimes fewer, about 14 total, and some are there nearly every day.
Gamizzi said if you would like to volunteer, just show up.
Wish list items needed for fire victims
Please drop off at 5371 Salmon River Hwy, Otis
between noon and 3 p.m.
Camping propane tanks
Tarps
Pots and pans
Paper towels
Rope and twine
Garden tools
Sewing kits
Clean used towels
Hand towels
Washcloths
Glue
Crockpots
Instapots
New make up and nail polish
Clean used sheets
Baby Wipes
Paper plates and bowls
Pet supplies
Flashlights and headlamps
Batteries
Cleaning supplies
Denture cream and cups
Area or throw rugs
Toasters
Shower curtains and rods
Hangers
Brooms and dustpans
Curtains and rods
Chili
Beef stew
Peanut Butter
Coffee
Creamer
Boxed milk
Canned tuna/chicken
Eggs
Boxed/Bottled juices
Bacon
English muffins
Hamburger
Chicken
Applesauce
Bagels
Ravioli
Sliced cheese
Jam or jelly
Gatoraid
Milk, quart or half gallon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.