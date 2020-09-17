Pacific Power.JPG
Courtesy Photo

As of noon, Sept. 17, Pacific Power has restored service to approximately 95 percent all of the customers in Oregon and northern California who lost power due to damage inflicted by a historic wind storm.

Current outage map numbers include some customers remaining out due to fire suppression efforts. At peak a week ago, more than 60,000 were without power. Pacific Power is at work to reconcile those numbers and assure that the information available to the public via its online outage map is line with actual circumstances on the ground.

“We are revising our outage numbers based on what we know now with the full knowledge that our customers are needing this information to rebuild and move forward,” said David Lucas, vice president of operations. “We are getting very close to restoring all the power that is possible for us to restore, but we know a tremendous amount of work remains for those customers who will need to rebuild or do significant repair work before service restoration is possible. We’re committed to helping simplify that work and lend a hand with temporary connections during reconstruction whenever possible.”

Based on customers able to receive power, current outages include:

Medford area, less than 500 customers

Happy Camp, Calif., approximately 250

Lincoln City, approximately 230

Glide/Umpqua Canyon, approximately 250

Pacific Power’s website will provide up-to-date estimates of local restorations times at www.pacificpower.net/outage-updates. This page will be updated as new information becomes available. Additional outage maps are available at: www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.

Community spirit

Pacific Power employees are rolling up their sleeves wherever they can, supporting the communities they serve.

Linn County Relief Fund. Donated $10,000 to locally-initiated fund to help residents get back on their feet.

Douglas Timber Operators Relief Fund. Donated $2,500 to fund

Talent. Purchased and distributed N95 masks to Talent and Shady Cove residents who have been let back into their neighborhoods to assess damage.

How to be ready, how to get help

Pacific Power customer care agents are available and ready to help customers through this incredibly difficult time. They can be reached 24/7 at 1-888-221-7070.

The company is working with the Red Cross and local agencies to directly aid people in need. Assistance is available for those in wildfire-affected areas; contact the Red Cross for the latest shelter and emergency support information.

Oregon:

Josephine County Fairgrounds – 1451 Fairgrounds Rd, Grants Pass

Jackson County Expo – 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point

Oregon State Fairgrounds – 2330 17th St. NE, Salem

Klamath County Fair Grounds – 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls

Kla-Mo-Ya Casino – 34333 US-97, Chiloquin

Lincoln City Community Center--2150 NE Oar Place

Linn County Fairgrounds – 3700 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany

Benton County Fairgrounds – 110 SW 53rd St, Corvallis

Deschutes County Fairgrounds – 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Douglas County Fairgrounds – 2110 Frear St., Roseburg

Polk County Fairgrounds – 520 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall

Northern California:

Kahtishraam Wellness Center – 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka

Siskiyou County Fairgrounds (taking large animals) – 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka

