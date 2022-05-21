Throughout the North Coast area, the safety and wellness of the community often begin with some of the hardest-working organizations, those focused on delivering services and programs that offer accessible food and housing, healthcare and mental health support, as well as disaster relief and public safety programs. Their work supports the region's most vulnerable communities, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of its quarterly grant-giving, the Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, has announced $314,952 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. These safety and wellness grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation year after year.
"We're proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together," said Alisa Dunlap, Pacific Power’s regional business manager, northern Oregon coast. "These organizations are our local heroes – working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we're honored to support their work."
The following grants were given to local North Coast organizations:
• Central Coast Humane Society to help cover care for cats injured and displaced when more than 200 people lost homes during the Echo Mountain Complex fire in 2020.
• Clatsop Community Action for personal care assistance, including basic health and hygiene resources, for people experiencing poverty and homelessness in rural Clatsop County.
