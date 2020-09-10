Pacific Power crews continue to work closely with emergency responders inspecting damage and restoring service to customers across a wide region of Oregon still being devastated by historically severe wind-fueled wildfires.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 17,000 Oregon Pacific Power customers were without power due to the windstorm and ensuing wildfires that hit the state beginning Sept. 7. That figure is down from 60,000 customers out during the peak on Sept. 7. About 11,000 of the customers without service are out because Pacific Power turned off electricity to several lines in Lincoln and Jackson Counties at the request of local emergency agencies to allow firefighters to do their jobs safely.
“We are here to support our communities and customers during this historic event in our state,” said Scott Bolton, senior vice president of external affairs and customer solutions. “Our priority is to assure the safety of people on the ground and protect the power grid from damage. We know the days ahead will be challenging for many Oregonians and we stand ready to help our communities both now and as we rebuild in the coming weeks and months.”
Pacific Power is working together with local emergency authorities to ensure safety, assess outages and support efforts during these early and very active stages of the wildfires in Oregon. Information will be shared as it becomes available. Pacific Power is aware of unconfirmed reports that fires have been started by electrical equipment, however, until crews have greater access to the regions affected, this information cannot be verified.
The latest list of communities hardest hit by power outages includes:
Jackson and Josephine Counties: 12,000 customers out
Lincoln County: 2,500 customers out
Marion and Linn Counties 900 customers out
Pacific Power is encouraging all customers to be prepared for prolonged power outages by having on hand adequate food, water and back-up batteries. Forecasts indicate high winds will subside Thursday and restoration will accelerate where possible. In many instances, Pacific Power crews need to stay clear of fire-ravaged areas until given permission by local firefighting authorities.
Additional crews and line personnel have been deployed and are assisting in outage restoration efforts. Customer care agents are also on the job to answer your inquiries.
Pacific Power urges customers and all residents to keep themselves informed of local alerts and follow guidance from emergency officials.
Shelter Information
Pacific Power is assisting with evacuations under the direction of local authorities, engaging with the Red Cross, and will provide additional support to emergency services as needs become clear. Pacific Power stands with our communities during this challenging time. Support is available for those in wildfire affected areas.
In Lincoln County, Pacific Power is assisting the Newport Recreation Center – 225 SE Avery St, Newport, which is serving as an emergency shelter.
