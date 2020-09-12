Working overnight and through the morning, Pacific Power crews restored more than 1,500 customers in the Lincoln City area as of 2 p.m. Saturday. Approximately 250 outages remain in Lincoln County, which at one time during the week had more than 14,000 customers without power.
Nearly 11,500 customers remain without service in Oregon and northern California with approximately 10,000 of them in the southern Medford area. Most of the outages in Medford are connected to lines de-energized Thursday to allow firefighters to safely complete their work.
“A lot is changing during the very active stages of the wildfires, and we are working around the clock to complete restorations as quickly as possible,” said David Lucas, vice president of operations. “Please stay safe, and know we are staging supplies, including large numbers of poles and equipment, so we can be ready to move as soon as we have an all-clear from first responders.”
Current information from fire authorities indicates a number of customers may remain without power for an extended period in some locations until active fires have been contained and our crews are allowed access to begin restoration.
More than 420 personnel are deployed throughout the more challenging areas. They are patrolling areas to survey damage and doing the repair work they can outside of active fire areas. Pacific Power is also using helicopters to survey damage in advance of being able to enter areas.
While access to heavily damaged areas is limited, Pacific Power has been able to make a preliminary inventory of equipment that needs to be replaced or repaired:
385 distribution poles
130 transmission poles
30 distribution transformers
Forecasts indicate weather will remain favorable today and through the weekend for most locations with rain possible next week.
“Our hearts go out to all that have been affected by these recent events. We are part of the communities we serve and are devastated by what we’re seeing as our friends, neighbors and our own employees are forced to evacuate,” said Lucas. “We stand ready to support the Red Cross and local agencies who are providing much needed relief to community members. We thank our emergency responders and all those on the frontlines for their tireless work to keep us all safe.”
How to be ready, how to get help
Pacific Power customer care agents are available and ready to help customers through this incredibly difficult time. They can be reached 24/7 at 1-888-221-7070.
Customers should be prepared for prolonged power outages by having on hand adequate food, water and back-up batteries. They are also encouraged to follow any local evacuation orders and look out for neighbors.
The company is working with the Red Cross and local agencies to directly aid people in need. Support is available for those in wildfire-affected areas at the following community shelter locations:
Oregon:
Josephine County Fairgrounds – 1451 Fairgrounds Rd, Grants Pass
Jackson County Expo – 1 Peninger Rd, Central Point
Oregon State Fairgrounds – 2330 17th St. NE, Salem
Klamath County Fair Grounds – 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls
Kla-Mo-Ya Casino – 34333 US-97, Chiloquin
Linn County Fairgrounds – 3700 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany
Benton County Fairgrounds – 110 SW 53rd St, Corvallis
Deschutes County Fairgrounds – 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond
Douglas County Fairgrounds – 2110 Frear St., Roseburg
Polk County Fairgrounds – 520 S Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall
Newport Recreation Center – 225 SE Avery St, Newport
Northern California:
Kahtishraam Wellness Center – 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka
Siskiyou County Fairgrounds (taking large animals) – 1712 Fairlane Rd, Yreka
