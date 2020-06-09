Lincoln County Public Health announced a new case of COVID-19 today.
This brings the current count to 157 cases. Due to the large number of new cases and the work being done now to trace contacts, Public Health is not able to release more details at this time.
The person is between the ages of 0 and 9, is not hospitalized, and had known contact with a positive case that is connected to the Pacific Seafood outbreak.
Public Health is in the process of doing extensive contact tracing. If you get a call, please answer or return the message. These calls help Public Health keep families and communities safe. Local public and tribal health authorities will never ask for your social security number, credit card number, bank account or billing information, or immigration status. (Note: Information will not be shared with immigration authority or law enforcement. Getting tested or getting treatment for COVID-19 will not affect your ability to get permanent residency in the U.S.)
Anyone in Lincoln County that is confirmed to have COVID-19 or that has had close contact with a confirmed case will be receiving a letter from Public Health as proof to their employer excusing their absence from work. If you have COVID-19, have been exposed, or develop symptoms you need to quarantine immediately.
For more information on contact tracing, please visit https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/contact-tracing
