At the close of spring term, 528 EOU students qualified for the dean's list. These students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 hours of graded EOU coursework during the term.
Madison Clanton and Madison Davis from Lincoln City earned this distinction during the 2018-19 school year.
Eastern Oregon University provides high-quality liberal arts and professional programs with personalized support. As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves students at its main campus in La Grande, as well as online and at 11 regional centers across the state. EOU is committed to providing a personal, student-centered experience that drives economic and cultural growth in our region and throughout the world.
