Governor Kate Brown has announced a pardon for prior Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana.

The act that will impact an estimated 45,000 individuals across the state and forgive more than $14,000,000 in associated fines and fees.

Simple Possession Pardon

The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, in pre-2016 cases in which the person was 21 years of age or older, where this was the only charge, and where there were no victims.
