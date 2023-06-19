The City of Waldport has scheduled a ceremonial groundbreaking for 10 a.m. July 3 at Southworth Park.
The Southworth Park project is the culmination of years of planning by the Waldport Council resulting in the successful award of $750,000 from the Oregon State Park’s Local Government Grant Program.
The groundbreaking will kick off the start of soliciting the planned playground, sports courts, restrooms and outdoor dining area Request for Bids and Proposals, expected later in July.
“This is the start of the actual construction of the park,” Walport City Manager Dann Ciutter said. “While there are still some decisions to be made, it important we get some shovels in the ground and start building, as we will be asking the local construction companies to really step forward and help stretch our grant award to build the biggest park possible.”
Southworth Park sits in the heart of Waldport just east on Highway 34, with over seven acres of available space. A former site of the old Waldport High School, the site has a FEMA development easement which only allows for park infrastructure to be built.
The soccer and baseball fields will be retained and improved, and several thousand feet of walking pathways installed as part of the new park installation. The culmination of the park entry will be the famed Louis Southworth bronze statue recently unveiled and temporarily housed at the Waldport Visitor Center and Museum at the base of the Alsea Bridge.
According to the City of Waldport's website, the largest beach park is Patterson State Park, at the South end of 101 in town. This park has restrooms, and a pathway down to miles of amazing ocean beaches.
In the heart of town is lcoated the large openspace - once Waldport's High School. This is in the process of being renamed the Southworth Park, after Louis Southworth. Two sports fields, a large playground, a basketball court, and a large covered and uncovered eating pavillion are planned, as well as a wonderful bronze statue of Mr. Southworth.
Others include Meridian Park, at the intersection of Spring Street and Highway 34; Veteran's Park at the intersection of Broadway and Highway 34; Crestline Park (which features a trail, skate park and children's play area), near the intersection of Range Drive and Crestline Drive; and Keady Wayside, near the intersection of Maple Street and Highway 101.
The City received a grant to create the Woodland Trail which provides a link between the south end of Crestline Park (off of Crestline Drive) and Kendall Ballfield on Starr Street. There are many groups and individuals who hike this beautiful trail on a regular basis.
The City also maintains two public restrooms, one at Crestline Park and another on Highway 101 at the south end of town, across from Keady Wayside.
