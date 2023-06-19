Park Dedication

The Southworth Park dedication is set for 10 a.m. July 3.

 Courtesy

The City of Waldport has scheduled a ceremonial groundbreaking for 10 a.m. July 3 at Southworth Park.

The Southworth Park project is the culmination of years of planning by the Waldport Council resulting in the successful award of $750,000 from the Oregon State Park’s Local Government Grant Program.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Have you developed a wildfire preparedness plan for you home?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.