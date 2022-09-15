A key funding hurdle for development of a new city park in Lincoln City has been eased.

Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) is receiving $750,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) for the continued development of a new 6.71-acre community park in the historic Taft District.

Park Site

This is the site in Taft of the new community park.
The Thank You

Soccer players, parents and coaches hold their hands up at the site of the new park as a thank you to OPRD for the funding.
