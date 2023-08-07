Park Site

The event takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the new park site, a 6.71-acre site located in the Taft District, between SE 50th and 51st Street, at the former Taft Elementary School site.

Lincoln City Parks and Recreation (LCP&R) is hosting a ‘Party in the Park!’ to celebrate the reveal of the final design of the new Lincoln City park.

