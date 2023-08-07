Lincoln City Parks and Recreation (LCP&R) is hosting a ‘Party in the Park!’ to celebrate the reveal of the final design of the new Lincoln City park.
The event takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the new park site, a 6.71-acre site located in the Taft District, between SE 50th and 51st Street, at the former Taft Elementary School site.
This event launches the final design of the first new Lincoln City Community Park in over 20 years.
Number one goal
The development and construction of this new community park is stated as the number one goal of the 2016 Lincoln City Parks System Plan and will address a recreation gap in the southern part of Lincoln City.
Since 2008, Lincoln City began talks with the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) to acquire the 6.71 acres, where the former Taft Elementary once stood, to build a community park. In anticipation of the park, the Lincoln City Urban Renewal Agency built a public parking lot with 61 spaces directly to the west of the park area. The park will offer new amenities to residents and visitors including sports facilities, covered event area, playground, picnic areas and other gathering spaces.
"Community engagement has been a vital part of the design process for the new Community Park, starting all the way back in 2015," a release from LCP&R) states.
Community input has been received via online surveys, paper surveys, board and public meetings, and two open houses. At the open houses, the design-build team, led by K&E Excavating, DOWL, and Understory Landscape Architecture, along with Lincoln City Parks & Recreation staff, Lincoln City Public Works staff, and Lincoln City Parks and Rec Advisory Board, shared information on conceptual designs and choices that the public could make. Feedback was obtained from the public on the plans, which formulated the final park design.
“Park projects like this do not happen without input, support and sponsorship from the community. Utilizing the public feedback we received at our open houses, our public surveys, and our parks master plan, we now have a final park design for the public to view, LCP&R Director Jeanne Sprague said. "We are so excited to reveal our plans and move forward. Thanks to our community for all their hard work getting us here!”
“I’m convinced the new Community Park will become a staple of this community, providing much-needed recreational space, opportunities for our kids, and new business opportunities for the Central Coast.” Rep. David Gomberg, who represents District 10 in the Oregon Legislature. “This is a visionary use of the space and we’ll see the results for decades to come.”
The ‘Party in the Park’ on Aug 29 celebrates the extensive community involvement in developing the park design, as well as the unveiling of the final park plan.
A free hot dog dinner will be supplied by NW Natural, along with watermelon, ‘new park’ cookies, and lemonade. Stations will be set up across the park land, showing 3D-plan ‘you are here’ renderings of the park amenities, such as sports courts, sports fields, playground, etc. Games will be stationed throughout the park, for youth to win prizes, along with crafts, face painting, photo booth and more.
Taft HS Band will be providing music for the unveiling of the park design, along with attendance by Rep. David Gomberg, Sen. Dick Anderson, Lincoln City City Council, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Board, and the brand new Friends of Lincoln City Parks & Recreation non-profit group. Other community partners that are hosting games and activities include: Driftwood Library, LC Cultural Center, Oregon Coast Community Center, Taft HS Boosters, LC Pickleball Club, LC Kiwanis Club, LC Rotary Club, LC Playhouse and many others.
Name the Community Park
At the Park Party, LCP&R will be kicking off the ‘Name the New Community Park’ process, asking for public help to name the new Park. There is an application process, stating that the name must have historical, cultural or social significance for future generations.
All entries will be reviewed by the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Board and Dept, City Management, with final decision from Lincoln City City Council. Winning name entry of this contest will receive one free annual membership to the Lincoln City Community Center. All entries must be received by Nov. 30.
Funding
As the park construction will be phased in accordance to available funding and budget, with plans to start in 2024, LCP&R is seeking alternative funding sources. A capital campaign kickoff will occur at the Park Party, with the newly formed Friends of Lincoln City Parks and Recreation partnering on this park campaign.
In the meantime, LCP&R has started a ‘RoundUp for the New Park’ program at the Community Center, where patrons can round up their purchases to support park construction.
“We’ve reached some great funding milestones for park construction with the $1 million from State Bill 5202 due to support from Rep Gomberg and Sen. Anderson, the $750k from Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept, the $485k donation from the William Byrd Upjohn estate, and City Council funding. Every penny definitely makes a difference," Spague said.
Come to the new park site on Aug. 29 for food, games, crafts, and prizes, and take a guided tour through the new park on-site plans. LCP&R Coordinator Sara Yaeggy will be on-site to offer translation services for the Latino community.
For continued updates about the new community park development in Lincoln City, see https://www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation/new-community-park-taft. Follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
