On Nov. 29, at 9:12 a.m. the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle on fire on Highway 18 near milepost 9.
The driver, a juvenile from Portland, reported that the fire occurred in the bed of the truck and was put out by passersby with fire extinguishers and with the help of North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, who arrived on scene at 9:26 a.m.
“We arrived at milepost 8.5 where the vehicle was reported to be at 10:05 a.m.,” OSP Officer Zach Taylor said in his report. “When we arrived, the vehicle had driven away and the burnt contents of the vehicle were road side.”
It is unclear at this time how the fire began, but it was determined to be accidental. There were no reported injuries, and the vehicle wasn’t a hazard on the roadway, creating only slight delays for holiday travelers.
The debris from the fire was left on the side of road to cool, and the driver said he would return to pick up the contents. No further action was taken by the Oregon State Police.
