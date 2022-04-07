Stacy Crawford, a patient access specialist described as the “saving grace” for the department, has been named Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Employee of the Year for 2021.
Several hospital staff members were able to attend the celebration on Tuesday, March 29, in the hospital’s dining room just before lunch time. This was the first in-person employee of the year celebration inside the hospital since pandemic restrictions were enacted in March 2020 – which made the event even more special for Crawford and her co-workers.
Among those congratulating her after she was surprised with the announcement was her daughter, Kali, who is a phlebotomist in the hospital’s laboratory.
With tears and a huge smile behind her mask, Crawford said it was fitting that she wore a cute “Wonder Woman” pin on her outfit. Along with a nice financial gift, Crawford received a large glass float created in the Samaritan colors of blue and gold, a framed certificate and a bouquet of fresh cut flowers.
Crawford was hired in September 2019. As a patient access specialist II, she works and trains in diagnostic imaging and cardiopulmonary scheduling, and also works in physical rehabilitation when needed.
The original nomination for Crawford, when she was named the May 2021 Employee of the Month, stated that she “always has a positive attitude and is always willing to help her team. Our department has had a lot of adversity and Stacy has been our saving grace. She always looks for the good within our department and our team.”
Her manager, Ashlee Claunts, said of Crawford: “Stacy is a wonderful asset to the Patient Access Department. She is an anchor in our scheduling department and helpful with working in Physical Rehab as well. Her dedication to her job is one of my favorite things about her, on top of her amazing personality! She is loved by everyone she works with.”
