Weather permitting, the City of Newport will be performing pavement maintenance work and upgrading three public parking lots located on the Bayfront during the week of September 18.
The three lots scheduled for improvements are the Abbey Street lot, Bay Boulevard lot, and Hatfield lot.
The parking lots will be closed during this time period. No parking signs will be placed a week in advance, and all vehicles will need to be out of the parking lots by the evening of Sunday, September 17.
For more information, contact Ron Welsh in the City of Newport Public Works Department at 541-574-3374 or by email at r.welsh@newportoregon.gov.
