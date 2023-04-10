Earnings in Oregon increased sharply over the past year, surpassing the high rate of inflation.

Hourly Earnings

Total private average hourly earnings increased by 9.1% between February 2022 and February 2023.

Total private average hourly earnings increased by 9.1% between February 2022 and February 2023. This growth rate was much higher than the comparable national growth in private earnings of 4.6% in that same 12-month period, and faster than the U.S. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (U.S. CPI-U) which shot up by 6.2% during that time.

Payroll
The Rise
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are your ready for Spring and Summer weather?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.