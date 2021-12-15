World War II veteran and former Lincoln City councilor Ed Johann will be honored by the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department and American Legion Post 97 with a dedication of the Ed Johann Veterans Plaza on Hwy 101 and NW 18th Street sometime next month. Johann served as a seaplane tender in the U.S. Navy and received a Commendation for Service on April 14, 1942 for heroic duties he performed aboard the hospital ship USS Solace.
Johann said he is honored to have a plaza named after for the things he has done of the years. The plaza will include a plaque with his name on it.
“I met with Jeanne at the parks department and Cheryl,” said Rachel Howard, Johann’s granddaughter. “I wanted to put a bench up at the Siletz Bay Bridge and so I met with them. The American Legion got involved and they said we can do better than putting a bench up.”
The American Legion took the idea to city council to name a partition of land after Johann.
Johann served in the U.S. Navy from 1941 to 1945. At 17 years old, he traveled on the USS Holland, a submarine tender to Pearl Harbor. While on the hospital ship, the Japanese attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. Johann used a motor launch to rescue men from the USS Arizona, later receiving the Navy commendation medal with valor for his heroic efforts saving lives.
“Saving lives is what I accomplished,” Johann said. “I was glad I was able to do it.”
Johann served 27 years at the Portland Fire Department, was a part of Oregon Search & Rescue, was a city councilor for Lincoln City for 14 years.
Johann said when he decided not to run for council anymore, he got elected anyway just by write-ins on the ballots. While a city councilor, Johann helped add the emergency center lane in Lincoln City, opened community centers, and organized beach cleanups. He also helped open the library and the historical museum.
Johann is also a member of the OBON Society, a nonprofit dedicated to the pursuit of peace. When he was 92 years old, he flew with other veterans to Japan to return family flags taken during the war. He has also wrote “Hazardous Adventures: A Collection of True Short Stories.” Johann is now 98 years old and still telling his story, most recently for KGW for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7.
The plaque for the Ed Johann Veterans Plaza is being cast at the foundry, the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department said. Once they receive the plaque, the parks supervisor and crew will install it in the plaza. Once installed, the department plans to have a dedication ceremony in the plaza, sometime in January.
“I feel honored that they’re doing this for me,” Johann said. “It’s something that’s going to last a lifetime.”
