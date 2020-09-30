On Monday, September 28, at around 8:38 p.m., the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the south 800 block of Hwy 101.
Upon arrival the officers determined that a 17–year-old male was struck while attempting to cross the highway in the crosswalk between the City Hall complex and Burger King.
The investigation revealed the juvenile pedestrian was walking east bound across Hwy 101 in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Hwy 101. As a result, the pedestrian was thrown across the intersection, sustaining moderate injuries from the impact.
Bystanders from nearby parking lots and from other vehicles, including a nurse, quickly came to render assistance to the injured pedestrian until Medical Personnel and Law Enforcement arrived on scene.
The driver of the involved vehicle, identified as Virginia Ensign, 66, of Lincoln City, stopped and stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Initially, it was thought that the driver may have run a red light. However, further investigation determined the driver of the vehicle had a green traffic light when she entered the intersection and the pedestrian was crossing against a red “Don’t Walk” signal.
The pedestrian was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by PacWest Ambulance and later released with minor injuries. There were no indications that speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
LCPD would like to thank everyone involved who stepped up to help in this emergency situation and stayed by to assist in the investigation. In addition, LCPD thanked the members of North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and PacWest Ambulance for their assistance at the scene.
"As a reminder, safety and courtesy go hand in hand regarding pedestrian crossings," LCPD officials said. "Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to be alert for the right of way issues that affect each of them. Pedestrians need to exercise due caution when stepping into marked or unmarked crosswalks and to stay observant and cautious while crossing the roadway."
If you have further information regarding this incident, please contact LCPDt Sr. Police Officer Jayne Johnson at 541.994.3636.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn under the authority of Chief Jerry Palmer.
