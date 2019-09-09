Pelican Brewing Company’s newest Oregon Coast brewpub is coming soon to Lincoln City.
The brewery announces its expanded coastal footprint on the site of The Bay House, an iconic restaurant on Siletz Bay. With a long, rich legacy in fine cuisine and hospitality on the Central Coast, The Bay House plans to relocate and expand its popular venue at another site nearby.
“We are in the planning stages of designing an innovative new brewpub that will bring a unique dining option to Lincoln City and we are delighted to follow the incredible legacy of The Bay House restaurant at this beautiful site on the coast—we wish them well as they expand their hospitality offerings,” says Mary Jones, founder and owner of Pelican Brewing, Kiwanda Hospitality Group and the Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies. “Whether it’s brewing award-winning beer, innovating new beer cuisine or creating a new venue for guests to enjoy the magnificence of the Oregon Coast, we are all about creating great guest experiences. This new brewpub will enable us to do just that while bringing a new dining and entertainment experience to the Central Coast.”
Pelican has secured the design services of the global award-winning hospitality design firm, EDG, and the architectural expertise of Portland-based Jones Architecture. Both firms are committed to collaborating with the Pelican team to create an exceptionally-designed space that embraces the beauty of the site and Pelican’s desire to create an extraordinary guest experience. The team is working diligently on the plans and hope to break ground in early 2020. Planned opening is early 2021.
“Pelican Brewing Company, its owners, and team are well-respected, and they will be an active community partner in Lincoln City hospitality and tourism—we welcome them to this special location,” says Steve Wilson, long-time proprietor at The Bay House. “We have been planning to expand our offerings to include overnight lodging in addition to the restaurant venue, and we are now engaged in negotiations to move to an outstanding spot not far from here. With the same staff, the same menu concepts, the same dedication to our art, and the same attitude of hospitality, we expect to be ready for business by early next year.”
