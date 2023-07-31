The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported early Monday morning, July 31, all telephone service has been restored in the Gleneden Beach area following an outage Sunday night, July 30.
The telephone outage was reported by Century Link to Willamette Valley Communications Center and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and was shared via the Sheriff's Office Lincoln Alerts program to the area impacted with the prefixes 541-765 and 541-764.
Century Link reported a fiber outage that affected the landline phone numbers in the Gleneden Beach area. Customers with the prefix of 541-764 and 541-765 may not have telephone service and/or may not be able to dial 911, the company reported. Voice over internet or VOIP phones may be functional. Restoration of service had not been expected until late Sunday night or Monday.
The Sheriff's Office said anyone in those areas who may need to call 9-1-1 for an emergency and the call does not go through, to try these alternate methods:
- Try using a mobile phone to call and/or text to 911 services.
- You may be able to get a call to 911 through the non-emergency number – see numbers listed below.
- Try asking a nearby neighbor to check their landline phone and/or their mobile phone to make the call for you.
- If you can reach a family/friend outside of the impacted area through an internet connection (messenger type app) you can have them, call the non-emergency number for you.
- If you need 911 services and you are not able to utilize any of your phone devices you may have to drive or walk to another location to ask for assistance – business, other residences/neighbors, public safety buildings (fire station).
Non-Emergency 9-1-1 Contact Numbers:
- Sheriff’s Office: 541-265-0777
- Depoe Bay Fire 541-574-5809
- Pacific West Ambulance 541-574-5814
