Phone System Restored

The telephone outage was reported by Century Link to Willamette Valley Communications Center and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and was shared via the Sheriff's Office Lincoln Alerts program to the area impacted with the prefixes 541-765 and 541-764.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported early Monday morning, July 31, all telephone service has been restored in the Gleneden Beach area following an outage Sunday night, July 30.

