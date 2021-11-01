The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents the exhibition, “Lincoln County Clay,” from Nov. 6 to Dec. 23 in the Runyan Gallery and the Upstairs Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive in Newport.
The exhibition will include 13 of Lincoln County’s leading ceramic artists, in a facility-wide celebration of ceramics in conjunction with the redesign and reopening of the VAC’s clay studio. An opening reception will be held on from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with available artists speaking at 2 p.m.
“Lincoln County Clay”’ should prove to be a significant and contemporary survey of the many talented clay artists working in Lincoln County,” says OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb. “The show will include numerous masters in the field as well artists who have come to ceramics somewhat later in life.” Participating artists include Jacob Accurso, Frank Boyden, Chasse Davidson, Steve Dennis, Taunette Dixon, Liz Fox, Julie Fiedler, Erica Leach, Alice Martin, Liisa Rahkonen, Christy Steenkolk, Martha Wallace and Pam Young.
“Lincoln County is so rich with ceramic activity, I am honored to be a part of bringing together a collection of that talent to be showcased under one roof. It has been a personal goal to help expand the local clay community in this area,” said Chasse Davidson, a senior curator for “Lincoln County Clay” and a member of the VAC’s clay advisory group. “As a ceramic artist I love to create, but I've always thought that we are better together. I think this collection of artists will display the vast array of possibilities within clay creation.” Other VAC clay advisory group members include Liz Fox, Kristy Lombard and Sara Siggelkow.
OCCA’s focus on ceramics this fall comes as the VAC is set to reopen its clay studio in late-November. The clay studio will feature all new equipment, furnishings and supplies and will be managed to serve youth and adult learners in an intimate setting. The Clay Studio Project has received support from the Oregon Community Foundation, the City of Newport, the Coastal Arts Guild and individual patrons. Trial classes will run in December, with more formal offerings beginning in January.
The Newport Visual Arts Center adheres to all health and safety protocols provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
