The 14th annual Be Jeweled jewelry sale extravaganza is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Central Coast Assembly Church, 236 NE 6th Street in Newport.
All proceeds from the sale benefit Food Share of Lincoln County, which is dedicated to eliminating hunger by creating access to food through a network of partner agencies such as food pantries, meal sites, backpack programs, senior outreach, and youth programs.
The sale includes over 2,000 donated pieces of jewelry: everything from vintage pins, earrings and pendants, to sterling silver necklaces and bangles.
Donors are very generous so there are also pearls, jade, and some fine jewelry of silver and gold. Handmade artisan pieces include earrings and necklaces made especially for the sale. There’s even a table for jewelers and bead artists looking for components to make their own unique pieces.
Food Share of Lincoln County Executive Director Nancy Mitchell said she believes that the appeal of Be Jeweled is that it’s completely unique.
“There’s no other event like this on the coast,” she said. “It’s a great way to help Food Share by donating your gently used jewelry then shopping the sale for treasures new to you. We open the doors at 10 a.m. and let our shoppers seek out Be Jeweled treasures until 1 p.m. The doors close from 1-2 p.m. to give our 50 hardworking volunteers a break. Then with great excitement, we re-open the doors from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. for the half-price sale. We have dedicated shoppers who come year after year as well as folks experiencing it for the first time. It’s a super fun, great way to help the community.”
The annual Be Jeweled sale, as well as the year round sales at Rustic Ridge Antique Mall, Nostalgia Estate Sales Antique Mall, Oceanic Arts, and the Food Share of Lincoln County eBay store, raise over $25,000 per year. That money is used to purchase and distribute food for Lincoln County food pantries and partner agencies.
Food Share of Lincoln County serves over 1,600 families and 4000 individuals per month. It distributed over a million pounds of food and over four million meals in 2021.
Donations of jewelry are accepted all year long at the following locations:
- Food Share of Lincoln County
- Lincoln City Cultural Center
- Newport 60+ Center
- Newport Chamber of Commerce
- Oregon Coast Bank - all branches
- Diamonds by the Sea - Newport and Lincoln City
- Martek Real Estate - Newport
- Rustic Ridge Antique Mall - Newport
To learn more about Be Jeweled, call Food Share of Lincoln County at 541-265-8578 or visit Food Share of Lincoln County’s website at www.foodsharelc.org
