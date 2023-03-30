The 14th annual Be Jeweled jewelry sale extravaganza is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Central Coast Assembly Church, 236 NE 6th Street in Newport.

All proceeds from the sale benefit Food Share of Lincoln County, which is dedicated to eliminating hunger by creating access to food through a network of partner agencies such as food pantries, meal sites, backpack programs, senior outreach, and youth programs.

Be Jeweled
Be Jeweled
Be Jeweled
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Given the sting of inflation, are you saving more or less for the future?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



Did You Know?

Food Share of Lincoln County serves over 1,600 families and 4000 individuals per month. It distributed over a million pounds of food and over four million meals in 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.