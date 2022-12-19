Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Volunteer Santa’s have been working for the past several weeks to assemble hundreds of Christmas food and gift baskets for the needy.

Each year, donation buckets crop up around town, where people can donate new, unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items that will fill the holiday baskets delivered to families in need.

The Wrappers

Volunteers join the Lincoln City Eagles in wrapping the toys for children.
From Above

Toys were spread out over a number of tables in the church to be wrapped by the volunteers.
Variety of Games

A variety of games were donated to be included the Christmas baskets.
Odds and Ends

A variety of toys, games and clothing waiting to be wrapped and placed in the Christmas baskets.
Attention to Detail

The volunteer wrappers paid careful attention to detail.
Careful Handling

Each gift was carefully handled and carefully wrapped by the volunteers.
