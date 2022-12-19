Volunteer Santa’s have been working for the past several weeks to assemble hundreds of Christmas food and gift baskets for the needy.
Each year, donation buckets crop up around town, where people can donate new, unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items that will fill the holiday baskets delivered to families in need.
This year’s community donations filled the baskets, which were scheduled to be delivered throughout the community Dec. 17 by a variety of the volunteers, including members of North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and employees from Les Schwab.
Lincoln City Eagles Christmas Charity Program Chair Alaina Jones has been involved with the charity project since 1986.
“It is something that makes me feel good,” she said. “This is the biggest charity event that we have all year, and it is dear to my heart.”
Jones said the one main challenge this year has been people waiting longer before they put in their application for the Christmas baskets.
“The earlier they put in their application, the easier it is for us, so the last few days have been pretty chaotic because of the latest of the applications,” she said. “It makes us work harder and struggle to find toys to fill, what the kids are asking for.”
Jones said the baskets will be distributed to approximately 300 families, with approximately 600 children.
“Donations have been good this year and businesses have been generous,” she said. “That part has been the easiest part.”
Jones said over the years, the need for the food and gift baskets has grown.
“We are trying to do more food this year,” she said, “because of the rising food price, so hopefully, families will be able to have a few more meals.”
A variety of food is packed into each basket, including cereals, soups, vegetables, meats, chile, tuna fish, peanut butter, and fruit snacks for children as well as toilet paper and other similar items.
Without these baskets, many of the families would not have meals,” Jones said. “We also still have families displaced from the Echo Mountain Wildfire that are in motels and don’t have cooking facilities, so we are giving gift cards to most of them to McKay’s Grocery store. We hope that we are helping.”
Shelley Shandra, with other members of the Sea Gals, a local women’s group, was busy wrapping toys for the Christmas baskets inside St. Peter’s Church in Lincoln City.
“I am a member of the Eagles, and of course we are all here to help out,” Shandra said. “This is important because there are so many families in need. This is a wonderful project. We are very grateful that we can help out, just a little bit.”
