The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) Citizens Academy resumes Sept. 8 following a two-year absence.
“We are accepting applications for our 2022 class,” A LCPD release states. “If you are interested in learning more about our department and/or law enforcement in general, and you live in North Lincoln County (within the district of Lincoln City schools), then submit your application and join the ranks of our previous academy graduates.”
Information included in the 12-week LCPD Academy will cover local laws, police procedures, and Law Enforcement theory. There are also three optional six-hour Saturday classes with provided lunch that give participants the opportunity for hands-on learning of use of force tactics, traffic stops, firearms, investigations, active shooter incidents, and police K9.
To gain insight into the academy, The News Guard reached out to LCPD Records Administrator Tami Williams, a coordinator of the project.
The News Guard: When did the LCPD Citizens Academy first start, why and by whom?
Tami Williams: The academy was started in 2016 by former LCPD Officer Jayne Johnson, who had participated in an academy at the agency she previously worked for. She wanted to implement the program with our agency because she knew it was an important tool for building a bridge of understanding between LCPD and the community.
The News Guard: Was the academy stopped for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Williams: Yes, unfortunately the pandemic put a stop to all of our community-involved programs for the past two years, but we are thankful to be bringing them back this year.
The News Guard: Over the time from beginning to when the academy was stopped for those two years, how many citizens had attended?
Williams: We have had about 60 graduates from our academies.
The News Guard: What does the LCPD hope people attending the academy will take away from their experience?
Williams: Most people’s knowledge about law enforcement comes from what they see depicted in TV shows, movies, or in the media, which isn’t always accurate. Offering the Citizens Police Academy allows our citizens to learn first-hand about law enforcement in general, as well as policies and procedures specific to our agency, and understand why we do things a certain way.
The News Guard: It might be important to point out that after completing the academy, those attending will not have authority to make arrests or conduct police activity, correct? What is the LCPD's message about that, so everyone completely understands?
Williams: This isn’t a formal training academy, so our graduates will not have the authority of a police officer. Our academy is purely informational, with our goal being to educate our graduates to share their knowledge and become ambassadors to help build our bridge of understanding with the community.
The News Guard: What does the LCPD believe is the value to the community as a whole of having this academy?
Williams: The first-hand knowledge and experiences our participants receive creates an understanding about both law enforcement and our agency and builds an essential partnership between LCPD and the community. It also provides the opportunity for the participants to not only interact with the members of LCPD, but to get to know the person inside the uniform.
The News Guard: Is there a cost to those attending the academy?
Williams: There is no monetary cost to attend our academy.
The News Guard: What is the cost to the LCPD to conduct the academy and how is that cost funded?
Williams: The academy is funded from the Community Programs portion of our annual budget.
The News Guard: Who teaches the academy and what is the background of those instructors?
Williams: The classes are taught by LCPD employees (officers, dispatchers, evidence tech, records), with some special segments taught by representatives from the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, Lincoln County Parole and Probation, Oregon State Police Bomb Squad, and the Lincoln County Tactical Response Team.
The 2022 LCPD Citizens Academy begins Sept. 8 and will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Thursday night in the Community Room at the LCPD building, 1503 SE Devils Lake Road in Lincoln City.
For more information or to receive an application, contact LCPD Citizens Academy Coordinator Tami Williams at 541- 994-3636 or email twilliams@lincolncity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.