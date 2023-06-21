A criminal investigation has opened at the Heceta Head Lighthouse following vandalism at the iconic Oregon Coast location.

Lighthouse Vandalized

OSP reports the iconic Oregon Coast Heceta Head Lighthouse at Florence has been vandalized.

According to Oregon State Police (OSP) the a criminal mischief incident was reported at 11:43 a.m. June 15, by an individual reported at the Heceta Head Lighthouse and associated property, located at Highway 101 near milepost 178 in Florence.

