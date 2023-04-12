You may have spotted them in lakes or along riverbanks in Lincoln County.

The State Land Board is urging continued action to address the impacts of abandoned and derelict vessels on public waterways and public schools.

Derelict Vessel

The former military vessel Sakarissa was removed from the Columbia River.
Abandoned

The abandoned and derelict vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to marine patrol deputies across the state.
The Alert

This vessel, taken from the Columbia River, was one of two of the largest waterway removal projects conducted in the region.
