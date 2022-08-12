During the Pedestrian Safety Operation conducted along Highway 101 in Lincoln City Thursday, Aug. 11, police made 21 traffic stops, issued 14 citations for Failing to Yield to Pedestrian in Cross Walk, seven citations for Passing Vehicle Stopped for Pedestrian in Cross Walk.

“In addition, seven warnings for violation for pedestrian safety laws where given to the drivers stopped, meaning they committed both violations at the same time, and a driver was also cited for Using a Cell Phone While Driving and for Careless Driving,” Lincoln City Police (LCPD) Lt. Jeffery Winn said.

Hand Up

The LCPD decoy pedestrian with her hand raised attempts to cross Highway 101 during the safety operation.
Dangerous Walk

The decoy pedestrian faced oncoming traffic as she attempted to walk across the highway within the crosswalk.
Pulled Over

One of the police chase officers conducting a traffic stop during the pedestrian safety operation.
0
0
1
0
0

Online Poll

Do you think parking along the street of NW Quay should be prohibited?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.