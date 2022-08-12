During the Pedestrian Safety Operation conducted along Highway 101 in Lincoln City Thursday, Aug. 11, police made 21 traffic stops, issued 14 citations for Failing to Yield to Pedestrian in Cross Walk, seven citations for Passing Vehicle Stopped for Pedestrian in Cross Walk.
“In addition, seven warnings for violation for pedestrian safety laws where given to the drivers stopped, meaning they committed both violations at the same time, and a driver was also cited for Using a Cell Phone While Driving and for Careless Driving,” Lincoln City Police (LCPD) Lt. Jeffery Winn said.
The base fine for Failing to stop for a Pedestrian in Crosswalk or Passing a Vehicle Stopped at Crosswalk is $265.
How the operation works
With the use of a decoy pedestrian, Lincoln City Police conduct the frequent operations to raise the awareness of drivers through education and enforcement of pedestrian right of way laws.
Prior to the Aug. 11 operation, police had placed signs along Highway 101 between N10 and N 14 Streets. The day of the project, officers also did what’s called a “mark off.”
“We put out cones at stopping distances for 10 miles an hour for over the speed limit, at 194-feet,” LCDP Sgt. Torin Liden said. “We don’t’ write people tickets if they are inside of the cone when the pedestrians are in the crosswalk, because we understand that people don’t want to slam on their brakes and cause accidents. We give them that extra benefit of the doubt before we write them a citation.”
Officers in four chase cars were positioned adjacent to the pedestrian safety operation ready to go north or south to stop violating drivers after they receive an alert from Liden overseeing the operation from a side street along Highway 101.
“I call out of the radio with a description of the vehicle, the violation and the direction of travel to the chase cars,” he said. “The chase cars will find them, stop them and either issue a citation or a waring for the violation. They will then let me know what the outcome was on the radio.”
Liden said officers attempt to education, rather than issue tickets, and the citations are limited.
“We will only issue tickets if you are within six-feet of the pedestrian when they are trying to cross the highway,” Liden said. “We also attempt to educate with pamphlets, on Facebook and through our citizens academy. Our primary purpose isn’t to make tickets; it is to keep people educated and make sure that they’re safe.”
As the operation gets underway a volunteer from the LCPD steps up to the street at the crossway and raises her hand signaling that she is about to cross Highway 30.
A News Guard reporter was invited by police to witness the operation. The reporter observed for the most part, drivers did stop for the decoy pedestrian attempting to cross the highway, but there were occasions where other drivers traveled right through the crosswalk, forcing the decoy pedestrian to stop to avoid being hit.
“The biggest danger really is to the pedestrians,” he said. “Every day pedestrians are crossing the highway and nearly, or are, being hit by drivers,” Liden said.
Drivers need to pay attention, according to Liden.
“You should be paying attention and doing your best to watch for people on the road,” he said. “If they are signaling their intention to cross at a crosswalk, that is when drivers need to stop.”
What is the most surprising thing Liden has seen over the several years he has conducted to pedestrian safety operation?
“The thing that surprises me the most is how quickly semi-truck drivers use their ability to stop,” he said. “They are the best and safest drivers I have seen out here doing this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.