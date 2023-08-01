The 2023 Academy begins Sept. 5, and will meet every Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Community Room at the LCPD building, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road in Lincoln City.
Information included in the 12-week Academy will cover local laws, police procedures, and Law Enforcement theory. Plus, there are also three optional six-hour Saturday classes with provided lunch that give participants the opportunity for hands-on learning of Use of Force tactics, Traffic Stops, Firearms, Fingerprinting, Active Shooter incidents, and Police K9.
LCPD Academy Coordinator Tami Williams said the academy was launched in 2016 by former LCPD Officer Jayne Johnson, who had participated in an academy at the agency she previously worked for. Johnson wanted to implement the program in Lincoln City as an important tool to build a bridge of understanding between LCPD and the community.
Due to the COVID pandemic LCPD community-involved programs were stopped for two years but returned in 2022.
Approximately 60 people have graduated from the academy since it began. Williams told The News Guard in a previous published interview that most people’s knowledge about law enforcement comes from what they see depicted in TV shows, movies, or in the media, “which isn’t always accurate,” she said.
“Offering the Citizens Police Academy allows our citizens to learn first-hand about law enforcement in general, as well as policies and procedures specific to our agency, and understand why we do things a certain way,” Williams said, who added that the academy doesn’t offer formal training, so the graduates will not have the authority of a police officer.
“Our academy is purely informational, with our goal being to educate our graduates to share their knowledge and become ambassadors to help build our bridge of understanding with the community,” she said. “The first-hand knowledge and experiences our participants receive creates an understanding about both law enforcement and our agency and builds an essential partnership between LCPD and the community. It also provides the opportunity for the participants to not only interact with the members of LCPD, but to get to know the person inside the uniform.”
The academy offers free classes and is funded from the Community Programs portion of LCPD’s annual budget.
The classes are taught by LCPD employees, including officers, dispatchers, evidence technicians, records personnel. Special segments are taught by representatives from the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, Lincoln County Parole and Probation, Oregon State Police Bomb Squad, and the Lincoln County Tactical Response Team.
For more information or to receive an application, contact Academy Coordinator Tami Williams at 541-994-3636 or email twilliams@lincolncity.org.
