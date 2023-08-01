The 2023 Academy begins Sept. 5, and will meet every Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Community Room at the LCPD building, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road in Lincoln City.

Information included in the 12-week Academy will cover local laws, police procedures, and Law Enforcement theory. Plus, there are also three optional six-hour Saturday classes with provided lunch that give participants the opportunity for hands-on learning of Use of Force tactics, Traffic Stops, Firearms, Fingerprinting, Active Shooter incidents, and Police K9.

