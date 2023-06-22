Smoke from a recreational vehicle (RV) fire could be seen from blocks as North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews rushed to the SE 3rd Street location just east of Highway 101.
As crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, they spotted a fully engulfed RV in the parking lot just north of 3rd Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.