A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol, rose from 2020 to 2021.

The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit – an increase of nearly 24%.

Impaired Driving

AAA recommends that if you consume marijuana, alcohol, or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive. And if you’re going to drive, then don’t consume these substances.
Speeding Behavior

According to NHTSA, dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, alcohol impairment, and non-use of seatbelts account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities.
Driving Behavior Survey
Survey Says!

Texting While Driving

  • 92% think it’s very or extremely dangerous
  • 96% think someone important to them would disapprove
  • 26% admitted to doing it in the last 30 days
