People braved the rainy weather Thursday morning, Aug. 31, to be at the 8 a.m. Grand Opening of the Lincoln City Grocery Outlet.
The store has been relocated from the Lighthouse Square Plaza to the former IGA North store building on Highway 101.
Store operators Jenny and Richard Miller greeted customers at the front door at the opening, handing out 100 Bliss Buck Gift Cards to the first 100 customers in line. The Gift Cards range from $5 - $500.
The Lincoln City Grocery Outlet is open daily from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.