The coastal community of Lincoln City welcomes visitors and locals alike to attend the annual 4th of July fireworks celebration!

Festivities start in the Taft District of Lincoln City with live music beginning at 12 p.m. Finish up your holiday with the spectacular firework display over Siletz Bay at dusk, approximately 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

