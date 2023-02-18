It is being called a "momentous and celebratory event," by supporters of the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Cultural Center friends, supporters, donors and community members are invited to the official groundbreaking for the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza Feb. 25.

Plaza East Kiwanis

This is a conceptual drawing of the Cultural Center's Plaza East Kiwanis.
Flyover

This conceptual drawing illustrates a view from above.
Cultural Center Plaza Project
Cultural Center Plaza

This drawing illustrates the main entrance.
Walkway
Natural Setting
Dedicated Space
View From Above
Outdoor Music Area
Vendors Area
