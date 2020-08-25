For over 20 years, Oregonians have been voting by mail. And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in ballots are expected to be the voting method of choice for most Americans.
When news broke about United States Postmaster General Louis Dejoy’s changes to the postal service that included eliminating employee overtime, removing mail-sorting machines from postal facilities around the country, and reorganizing or eliminating Postal Service leadership, an outcry ensued across the nation as the changes slowed mail service in some areas and sparked concerns over whether the service will be able to handle the historically high volumes of mailed ballots expected in the November election.
Protests have ensued across the U.S., including here in Lincoln County as locals participated in rallies last week and last Saturday, during the nationwide ‘Save the Post Office Saturday’ event.
At the Lincoln City post office, several people gathered from groups such as Indivisible Lincoln City and the Lincoln City Democrats. The first rally lasted two hours on August 18 and was brought together by a member of both groups, Nora Sherwood.
“I saw that Newport was doing it so I thought this is something we needed to do in Lincoln City as well,” Sherwood said of why she wanted to show support in Lincoln City. “In general, I think the post office has been hampered by this requirement that they fund their retirement, that’s super unfair and clearly a move to harm it’s very existence. But that’s not a new thing.”
Sherwood said the issue that she’s noticed since completing college in the 80s has been the underfunding of government services such as schools and the postal service.
“I saw how life was for my parents, I experiencing how life is for me and now I’m seeing how it’s going to be for my daughter… It’s just defund, defund, defund. This current issue is a part of that,” Sherwood said.
Sherwood, a Lincoln City resident, was also joined last week by a few non-residents such as Gene Fifield, who was vacationing in Lincoln City and is a member of Indivisible of Clackamas.
“The whole reason we’re out here is to save our vote,” Fifield said. “Oregon is the best example of mail-in voting and it’s so disheartening to see other people having to risk their lives to go out and go to the polls, wait in line, during November when it’s cold. The elderly won’t go out and vote.
“Everyone needs to get out in the streets and protest. You can’t sit this one out.”
Over the weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation during a Saturday session that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.
“It’s not whether you’re republican or a democrat, we need the post office, this is not a political issue," said Lisa Voelker, a Lincoln City resident since 1981. “I’m a constitutionalist and part of the founding fathers’ ideals for this country is an educational system and a postal system. The postal system is important for a democracy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.